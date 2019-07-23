COMMENT:

It's admirable that this All Blacks side is willing to back its innate running ability regardless of score, occasion, scenario or opponent and never miss the chance to see if pass and catch can deliver a try.

No matter how much pressure this All Blacks side comes under, they still see the opportunity to run. Their first instinct remains to move the ball into space and to see if their pace, ball skills and timing can break the defence.

Other teams are prone to restricting their vision and ambition when they feel the pressure, but not the All Blacks.

