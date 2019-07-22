Buenos Aires scare survived and collective rust presumably cleared from the All Black machine, now the big question is how much does Steve Hansen change for the next Rugby Championship test against the Springboks in Wellington, a test they famously lost last year.

Unfamiliar combinations and a relative lack of experience were two major issues in the 20-16 victory over the Pumas, especially in the second half when the All Blacks failed to score a point, and Hansen may elect to roll the dice again in terms of personnel on Saturday while dramatically improving the latter.

Most of his big

Related articles: