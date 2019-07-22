By James Ducker in Singapore

Harry Kane kept up a proud tradition of England captains scoring wonder goals from the halfway line with a sublime strike to down Juventus in Singapore today - and has set his sights on repeating the trick in a competitive game.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker drilled a stunning 60-yard lob over Wojciech Szczesny in the last minute to secure a dramatic 3-2 win in the International Champions Cup.

David Beckham and Wayne Rooney, two of Kane's predecessors as England captain, have both scored from the halfway line. "Wayne has done it a few times, so I've got some way to go to catch him," Kane said.

"When you watch Beckham and Rooney do it, you try it yourself, especially when you are younger, and I have tried it a few times and it hasn't come off but, who knows, hopefully it will be the start of me getting a few of them!"

Being in a friendly means it didn't mean as much, but in terms of the strike it was right up there.

"So that's the next aim, to try and do it in a competitive match, either in the Premier League or Champions League. That would be nice."

Kane, a second-half substitute, was on the bench when he heard team-mates and staff screaming at Son Heung-min to shoot from inside his own half when they spotted Gianluigi Buffon off his line in the first period.

Spurs had taken the lead when Erik Lamela tapped home the rebound after Buffon had saved Troy Parrott's shot. Juventus hit back through Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo before Lucas Moura equalised from a fine pass from Tottenham's new club-record signing, Tanguy Ndombele. Kane, though, would have the last word.