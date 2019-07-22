Yes, air hockey is a professional sport. Join a master and his student on a quest for the championship — and a regulation table that isn't broken.

At a bar in Brooklyn this spring, when the hockey playoffs were still going on, a guy with a nose ring and glasses approached a visitor from Toronto who was watching the Maple Leafs game on a small TV in the corner. He challenged the Leafs fan to a game of air hockey and even offered to buy him a beer if he won.

He neglected to mention that he was ranked No.