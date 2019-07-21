Eight talking points from the Rugby Championship and something special from Hawera.

Does the Rugby Championship matter? Yeah, nah

For a start, it apparently matters enough for Air New Zealand to change the flight out of Buenos Aires to get the All Blacks back home as quickly as possible for Saturday's test with South Africa in Wellington.

History from the last two World Cups shows that winning the Rugby Championship means nothing. But ... the 20-16 win against the Pumas was the chance to blood a bunch of new All Blacks, and should, for example, prop Atu Moli, or loose

Winning ugly still feels better than losing

Bless that backyard footy

How tempted would you be?

What more can Ngani Laumape do?

The biggest wing since Jonah Lomu

Whatever you're doing, Beauden, keep doing it

Shock of the week: Michael Cheika is unhappy with a referee

Related articles:

On the other hand, clearly the right decision

Finally, my Heartland MVP off the field too