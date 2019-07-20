They say life is like an arrow. Difficult times will pull you back but if you keep aiming, they will launch you into something great.

Perhaps that's the only way the Silver Ferns can now look back on the 2018 Commonwealth Games as they head into the Netball World Cup grand final tomorrow morning (NZT) against the Australian Diamonds.

Discarded as the underdogs heading into this World Cup, most netball fans picked an England v Australia final with the Ferns taking bronze – or worse – returning home empty handed.

And to be fair, it wasn't a cheap prediction.

New Zealand's Jane Watson as the team celebrates the win. Photo / Photosport
Just

