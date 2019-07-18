COMMENT:

There's always method to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's misconstrued madness.

He's like a snooker player, having already thought out his next four moves while everyone else is focused on the shot at hand.

That much should, but probably won't become clear to everyone next week when the All Blacks face an increasingly confident and cohesive South Africa in Wellington.

Playing a test in New Zealand seven days after they have played one in Argentina, is an unprecedented challenge for the All Blacks.

Technically, given the time difference, they will be playing the Springboks six days after they played

