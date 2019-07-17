COMMENT:

Here's the great news.

Just days after that gloriously shambolic Cricket World Cup final, the good people of this great nation are already sleeping a lot easier.

England and New Zealand provided some of the best sporting drama you will ever see at Lord's. Sometimes the things that go horribly awry are what make something wonderfully right.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It made the competition, a stunning Wimbledon tennis final between, you guessed it, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, seem a little tame.

Who the heck needs a nicely played single through cover point during normal time to decide a World Cup final,

Related articles: