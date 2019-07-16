The Black Caps and England sharing the ICC World Cup spoils would have been tantamount to kissing one's sister — just ask the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions.

If ever anyone needed evidence the marquee ODI tournament was mutating into a Twent20 affair the rules pertaining to winning the final on more boundaries, or for that matter, wickets is the proof.


Have you ever bought white goods or household appliances but made a point of reading all the fine print in detail on the warranty forms before signing them?

For that matter, have you ever

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.