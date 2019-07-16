Former South African football star Marc Batchelor was shot dead outside his home last night.

Batchelor, whose legs Oscar Pistorius once threatened to break, was gunned down in his car as he arrived home in Olivedale, Johannesburg, according to The Sun.

"He was attacked by two men who were driving a motorbike," a police spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini told South African Broadcasting Corporation.

"He was about to drive into his premises. The suspects shot several times at him."

Dlamini added: "He died inside the car and they drove away without taking anything.

"At this stage, we are still investigating what the motive for the attack was and these suspects have not yet been identified."

Batchelor played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns before moving into TV punditry after retiring from the sport.

"I am shocked to learn about the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs player Marc Batchelor," said Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

"On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs, I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the football fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

PISTORIUS 'THREAT'

Batchelor had previously feuded with Pistorius before the Paralympian was jailed for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The former footballer claimed Pistorius threatened to break his legs after believing he had slept with his girlfriend at the time, Samantha Taylor.

Batchelor attended Pistorius' trial in 2014 where the athlete was convicted of culpable homicide, which was later upgraded to murder on appeal.

Batchelor regularly sat with Steenkamp's family during the trial.