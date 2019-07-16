COMMENT:

When All Blacks hooker Dane Coles said earlier this week that he and others in the squad felt the Black Caps pain of losing in a World Cup final, he wasn't relating it to personal experience.

How could he have been because Coles, like every other member of the All Blacks, hasn't lost a World Cup game, let alone a final.

There are no active survivors from the All Blacks' doomed 2007 campaign.

Captain Kieran Read came into the side the following year – so will have seen the pain still fresh in others when he first started playing

