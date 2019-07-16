By Niall Anderson in London

If you're feeling burnt out on ODI cricket after seven exhausting weeks of World Cup action, I bring good news.

If you're completely hooked on ODI cricket after seven enthralling weeks of Cricket World Cup action, I'm afraid it's bad news.

You're going to have to wait 204 days until the Black Caps next play an ODI.

Yes, 50-over cricket goes on the backburner for the next few months, with the start of the Test Championship and the build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup taking precedence.

It leaves nearly seven months for rising stars and fringe players to push their case for selection and put pressure on the few Black Caps who had disappointing Cup campaigns.

The Herald takes a look at the futures – both short and long term – for the 15 players in the Black Caps' World Cup squad.

Martin Guptill

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 186 runs at an average of 20.7

The Black Caps aren't going to drop one of their greatest ODI batsmen – with 16 centuries and an average of 42.2 – just based on one poor World Cup. That decision is made easier by a lack of a ready-made replacement, but Guptill will almost certainly go plunder runs for Auckland in the domestic summer, like he always does, and be back at the top of the order come 2020. But, look ahead to 2023, and he'll be 36, and no sure thing to still be playing top-level cricket. 2020 could be a defining year for Guptill's international future.

Henry Nicholls

World Cup stats:

4 matches, 91 runs at 22.7.

Where does Nicholls' future lie – as an opener, or in the middle order? The 27-year-old has been slightly unfortunate in having his role switched, and while he is probably more suited to the middle order, the balance of the side is better when he is at the top. Nicholls was thrown in the deep end at the World Cup – missing with injury to start, before being chucked in to face the new ball against Australia and England in the final games of pool play. 27 in the semifinal and 55 in the final were both important knocks that stabilised the top order, and as a likely selection come February, it will be interesting to see where he bats in domestic one-day cricket next season.

Colin Munro

World Cup stats:

6 matches, 158 runs at 25.

Somehow possessing the best average of all the Black Caps' World Cup openers, despite passing 24 just once, you still have to imagine that the Munro ODI experiment is over. The idea was admirable – let one of the biggest hitters in the game attempt to produce a rollicking start – but after 57 innings and an average of 24.9, just two fifties in the last 23 innings, and at the age of 32, it's probably time to see whether the likes of Tim Seifert or Will Young (when recovered from injury) can cut it.

Kane Williamson

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 578 runs at 82.6, two wickets at 32.

Williamson will be Black Caps captain for as long as he wants to be Black Caps captain. Next.

Ross Taylor

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 350 runs at 38.9.

Taylor will be nearly 36 by the time he next has the opportunity to play a one-day international, and while you wonder whether a victory yesterday would have been a chance to go out on top, he has talked about wanting to emulate Chris Gayle and play at a World Cup at age 39. Taylor never quite hit his pre-World Cup heights which had seen him hold the second best ODI batting record in the world over the past few years, but he was still New Zealand's second best batsman at the Cup, and the No 4 spot will be his if he wants to continue.

Tom Latham

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 155 runs at 19.4.

Latham falls into the same category as Guptill – the Black Caps aren't going to drop one of their senior leaders on the basis of a few bad games, especially when he slightly salvaged a shocking start with the bat with knocks of 57 and 47 against England late in the tournament. Latham holds a curious position when batting in the middle order, where his skills become more valuable the worse New Zealand start, while it often makes sense to promote the power hitters ahead of him if the Black Caps are in a strong position with minimal overs remaining. His glovework got better as the tournament progressed – remember, a fractured finger pre-World Cup probably didn't help matters - and he could still remain an option to open the batting, depending on the selectors' faith in Seifert and/or Young.

Tom Blundell

World Cup stats:

No matches.

Selected solely as cover for Latham – and primarily for his glovework rather than his batting – Blundell suddenly became everyone's favourite player after two good warm-up performances and Latham's struggles. Calls for Blundell to make his ODI debut were always far-fetched, and frankly absurd once the Black Caps reached the knockout rounds, but of interest for the future will be what turns out to be more indicative of Blundell's batting skill – his excellent warm-up knocks, or his List A average of 23.8? In fairness, Blundell barely got to play one-day cricket last season, but he's about to turn 29, and the upcoming season with Wellington should determine how likely he is to make that ODI debut.

Jimmy Neesham

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 232 runs at 33.1, 15 wickets at 19.5.

What a change in fortunes for Neesham, going from outside of the Black Caps to one of the first names on the team sheet for 2020. A player who can come in and graft an innings, or smash as a finisher, Neesham is an excellent batting option to have in the middle order, and his bowling has improved too. One of New Zealand's top death options at the Cup, Neesham took some crucial wickets and pegged back the economy issues that had troubled him in the past. A lock for 2020 and – if things go to the long-term plan this time – beyond.

Colin de Grandhomme

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 190 runs at 23.7, 6 wickets at 35.3.

De Grandhomme is a land of contrasts . A player more dependent on conditions than most, de Grandhomme's batting will often infuriate on pitches his bowling is suited to, and he'll barely bowl on pitches his batting is suited to. Fortunately for the Black Caps, he is proven to be a strong performer in home conditions, and he produced his best two batting displays of his ODI career at this World Cup, with composed and – comparatively – controlled knocks of 60 against South Africa and 64 against Pakistan. One of the most economical bowlers in the competition, de Grandhomme's 1-25 in his 10 World Cup final overs was just superb, and his skillset is highly valued in New Zealand. Despite turning 33 next week, he'll likely still be required come next summer.

Mitchell Santner

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 72 runs at 24, six wickets at 53.8

The above statistics understate how valuable Santner was at the World Cup, with the left-arm tweaker's economy rate of 4.8 and general bad luck seeing his figures not reflect his performances. Santner won the game with the bat against Bangladesh, and his performance with the ball in the semifinal against India, including the opening spell of 6-2-7-2, was one of the best ever produced by a New Zealand spinner. Daniel Vettori said that Santner will "far exceed me" – perhaps said with a large dollop of modesty - but the 27-year-old comfortably projects as New Zealand's first choice ODI spinner for the next four years.

Ish Sodhi

World Cup stats:

1 match, 0 wickets

Sodhi missed his big opportunity when coach Gary Stead admitted he'd blundered in leaving the leg-spinner out of the side to play Pakistan on a turning wicket at Edgbaston. He did get picked for the Australia game at Lord's, but didn't do enough to push his claim for further appearances, taking 0-35 in six overs, and Williamson preferring to bowl himself in the key middle overs. Despite that, Sodhi, still only 26, and likely to remain in competition with Todd Astle (32) for the second spinning spot over the New Zealand summer. But only, of course, if pitches allow…

Tim Southee

World Cup stats:

1 match, 1 wicket at 70.

Possibly the biggest question mark in the side. Turning 31 in December, Southee's ODI performances haven't been great over the past few years, and there are some talented young seamers on the rise, pushing him for his spot in the squad. His starting spot is already gone - Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have seen to that - but Southee remains an excellent squad option. His World Cup would have been disappointing – an untimely injury led to a rusty performance against England, and nothing more – but he will remain a solid option for Stead to have at his disposal come February. The days of Southee being an automatic selection are gone, however.

Matt Henry

World Cup stats:

9 matches, 14 wickets at 28.

He was locked in a battle for the new ball with Southee all summer, but now nobody will be plucking it out of Henry's hands. Henry formed part of a stunning new-ball combination with Trent Boult, one that was pivotal to the Black Caps having a chance in multiple matches. His overall ODI record - 92 wickets at 26.5 – is impressive, and still only 27, Henry should be a staple of New Zealand ODI squads for the next four years.

Lockie Ferguson

World Cup stats:

9 matches, 21 wickets at 19.5.

The Black Caps' breakout star of the World Cup, Ferguson made the Team of the Tournament and was a threat to every side with his rapid pace, hostile bouncers and much-improved variations and control. The point of difference in the New Zealand attack, Ferguson is a vital weapon in the middle overs, and his ODI future is so secure that discussion has drifted to whether he will soon make his test debut. He's keen, and while there's a seam bowling logjam, it must be extremely tempting to let him loose in Sri Lanka next month.

Trent Boult

World Cup stats:

10 matches, 17 wickets at 28.2.

Boult turns 30 next week, but has yet to show any signs of slowing down – the only question being whether he may have to start prioritising certain formats as workloads become a bigger consideration on an ageing body. For now, though, keep an eye on the ODI bowling record books – Boult sits seventh all-time in wickets for New Zealand but is only 40 away from third. Considering he holds a better average and strike rate than all those above him, the next four years may determine Boult's place in history.