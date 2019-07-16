COMMENT: By Andrew Alderson in London

The way the New Zealand cricketers conducted themselves after the World Cup final "loss" to England (by zero runs) deserves a round of applause.

At the risk of getting too jingoistic, the side kept their dignity in clumsy circumstances. A cricket match being decided by the brawn of boundaries (England 26 - New Zealand 17) rather ignores the subtleties and finesse of the game. What about the guile behind wickets taken (England 8 - New Zealand 10)? Or singles to rotate the strike? Or dot balls? Each has a role to play.

There was

