Elated fans jumped for joy as the England cricket team clinched their victory against New Zealand yesterday in the World Cup final.

And one woman appeared to jump a little higher than the rest before dramatically falling and disappearing below the crowd.

The mysterious 'woman in the brown top' has now been revealed as Rachael Porsz - an enthusiastic cricket supporter who certainly wore her emotions on her sleeve as England won their first World Cup, reports the Daily Mail.

Ms Porsz has revealed that she survived her dramatic leap without injury. Photo / Twitter

Ms Porsz took to Twitter to confirm she was okay after the incredible fall that left eagle-eyed viewers speculating what happened to her, with some joking that she still hasn't reached the ground.

She said: "I can confirm that I am alive. Thanks for everyone's concern."

Slow-motion footage of the moments after England's wicket keeper Jos Buttler stumped out Martin Guptill showed overjoyed fans celebrating in the stands.

Hilary Barry posted footage of the incident, which has been viewed 500,000 times, to her Twitter with the caption: "Thoughts and prayers for the woman in the brown top."

Thoughts and prayers for the woman in the brown top. #NZvsENG pic.twitter.com/I2ua9pIyvD — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) July 14, 2019

Soaring through the air, Ms Porsz seemed to clear fully grown men by at least two feet before plummeting toward the ground.

And fans were desperate to know whether she is okay after her tremendous descent.

Rumour has it that this woman had her mortgage on England to win the ICC Cricket World Cup pic.twitter.com/4HIKiUeroM — Spindler (@Spindler_7_) July 14, 2019

Some say she's still falling — Joeh Steele (@steele_music) July 14, 2019

Hundreds of fans replied with theories of what happened, with some wondering whether she had "gone through a magical portal to New Zealand".

Others joked that her dramatic rise and fall "represented New Zealand's emotional ride in three seconds."