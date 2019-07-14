Hope is a tortuous sporting emotion and the Black Caps sure know how to tug the heart strings. The greatest ODI of all time will take some getting over.

Losing a World Cup final in these crushing circumstances – on the basis of scoring fewer boundaries than the opposition – is simply not right.

Those are the rules, apparently, and so the cruelest defeat in cricket history is in the books.

Fortunate doesn't do England justice.

Rematch, anyone? England's victory certainly cannot be deemed convincing on any level. This match was tied, twice, after all.

As England celebrate their maiden

