Moments after being named Player of the Tournament at the Cricket World Cup, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson opened up on the heartbreak in his camp.

England won the men's World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand following a dramatic sudden-death super over in one of the most thrilling matches in cricket history.

Both sides scored 241 from their 50 overs, meaning they had to bat again for six balls each.

England scored 15 in their super over. With two runs needed from their final ball to win, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill scored one before being run out.

That meant the super over scores were tied, and England won the title after a wait of 44 years on virtue of having scored more boundaries in the match.

"Congratulations to England, Williamson said. "They've had a fantastic campaign and they deserved the victory. It's been challenging; the pitches have been different to what we expected. There weren't many 300+ scores. I'd like to thank our side for the fight and heart they showed to get us this far. It just wasn't meant to be today. The guys are shattered; it's truly devastating.

"We wanted to bat first if we won the toss. We felt runs on the board would be challenging. We may have liked another 10-20 but in a World Cup final, we thought 240-250 might be enough. It was a fantastic game of cricket. For it to go down to the last ball – and then the last ball of the next little match – is tough. But credit to England. There are a lot of positives for us.

"That [Stokes's accidental boundary] was a little bit of a shame, wasn't it? You just hope it doesn't happen at moments like that. Perhaps it wasn't meant to be for us."

Jimmy Neesham was so close to hitting to New Zealand to glory, smashing 13 runs of five balls before the Black Caps just fell short of their target.

"It stings, obviously," said Neesham. "The ball didn't bounce our way. Credit to the way Jos and Stokesey rode it out. Another day it might have fallen our way. In a few years we will look back and say it was a really good experience. We scrapped like hell for every 50-50 ball…I'd like to say I was happy for England but it would take a couple of hours to say that.

England's Ben Stokes was fatigued and emotional after the win, and highlighted the fortunate overthrow that aided their victory.

"I am pretty lost for words. All the hard work to get here and be world champions, it's an amazing feeling. Playing against New Zealand is always a good event, they are good lads. I will be apologising to Kane for the rest of my life [re: the overthrow for the six]…It was written in the stars to happen for us."