Black Caps bowler Trent Boult was left howling with laughter after a simple interview question got away on him on the eve of the Cricket World Cup final.

In an interview with a UK broadcaster, Boult was asked about the support the Black Caps have had on their path to the final against England.

"It's been exciting so far in this tournament seeing the great crowds and it's been awesome seeing some Kiwi flags and Kiwi birds floating around in the stands," Boult said.

But after a momentary pause, Boult sought to clarify his statement.

Advertisement

"Yea, by birds I mean the actual birds, not the women," he said before letting loose a squawk-like laugh.

"But yea, it's been great to have the support," Boult said before ending the interview and wheeling away in laughter.

Boulty wants to see plenty of Kiwi birds in the crowd tomorrow 🤭🤣 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NQ0IybwveB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 13, 2019

The Black Caps' Twitter account has been flowing with videos of prominent Kiwi athletes and teams sending New Zealand well-wishes for the final.

All Blacks:



We like this 👌

Thanks @AllBlacks 🙌

Feeling the support from Kiwis back home and around the world ☺️#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/2q14wa9vs2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 13, 2019

Warriors:

New Zealand parliament

Samoa Rugby

And Jimmy says thanks back