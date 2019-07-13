COMMENT:

Well, how about that? The Black Caps came right, just when they needed to, and now they're in the final of the Cricket World Cup.

If the Black Caps produce the sort of performance they did against India, they have every chance of being world champions come tomorrow morning.

Their semifinal against India had it all: the highs and the lows, the sweeping narrative arc that makes this game so wonderful.

There was the clinical precision of the Indian bowlers, whose line and length constrained New Zealand's opening batsmen. There was the misery of seeing Martin Guptill's dreadful form

