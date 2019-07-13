COMMENT:

Well, how about that? The Black Caps came right, just when they needed to, and now they're in the final of the Cricket World Cup.

If the Black Caps produce the sort of performance they did against India, they have every chance of being world champions come tomorrow morning.

Their semifinal against India had it all: the highs and the lows, the sweeping narrative arc that makes this game so wonderful.

There was the clinical precision of the Indian bowlers, whose line and length constrained New Zealand's opening batsmen. There was the misery of seeing Martin Guptill's dreadful form with the bat continue. There was some pleasure in seeing Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor steady the ship and give New Zealand a barely respectable total to defend — but it would have been a brave soul who bet the house on a Black Caps victory.

Then came the utter elation of seeing man of the match Matt Henry and Trent Boult make some of the world's best batsmen look pretty ordinary. It was scarcely believable. There were some heart stopping heroics from Ravi Jadeja and MS Dhoni, which had me lying in bed, listening to the radio, barely breathing with each delivery but once they were out, it was all over for India.

A piece of individual brilliance from Guptill will hopefully be the fillip he needs to restore his confidence in time for the final.

Black Caps players celebrate during ICC Cricket World Cup semi final match. Photo / Photosport

The win over India was a brilliant team effort and should be required viewing for every young Kiwi who aspires to be a Black Cap or a White Fern.

I absolutely loved it. I'm so looking forward to the game tonight.

Neither New Zealand nor England have won the World Cup and although England have the home advantage, the Black Caps are capable of beating them. Previously, going into these World Cup matches, I hoped that the Black Caps would win. Now I am certain they can. That performance against India has made me a believer.