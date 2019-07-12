New Zealand have never won a Cricket World Cup since the tournament's 1975 inception. Kane Williamson can lead his Black Caps across that threshold tomorrow night against England at Lord's. Andrew Alderson looks at what makes this unassuming maestro tick.

Forget the statistics, forget the greatest-of-all-time debates and forget the hype.

This image sums up Kane Stuart Williamson's cricketing motives.

The clenched fists - the same ones which could raise the World Cup on Monday morning at Lord's - are significant. Martin Guptill has thrown down one stump from square leg to run out legendary Indian chaser MS Dhoni in

