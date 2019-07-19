A week on from Wimbledon, former Centre Court star Martina Navratilova talks to Decca Aitkenhead about her battle for female equality in sport.

Martina Navratilova was so puzzled when people started calling her a "Terf", she had to google the acronym to find out what it meant. The former tennis No 1 and veteran LGBT campaigner had seen a tweet, arguing that anyone who self-identified as a woman should be allowed to compete in women's sport. Navratilova didn't consider herself an expert in transgender politics but didn't think her gut reaction would be contentious. "You can't just proclaim yourself a