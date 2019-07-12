COMMENT:

Much like it did four years ago, the Cricket World Cup has served a powerful reminder of how big stage, knockout sporting contests can be twisted in the most unpredictable ways by an invisible force known as pressure.

It takes a damned fool to make a bold prediction about a World Cup contest because pressure shows up with the inevitability of a drunk uncle at a wedding to spark feelings and reactions that the main characters never knew were in them.

Pressure makes heroes and villains wherever it goes. It crushes some and emboldens others but never quite in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: