The nation will be on the edge of their seat on Sunday night when Kane Williamson's mighty Black Caps take on hosts England in the Cricket World Cup final.

Whoever wins will write their names into the history books - with neither side ever holding aloft the trophy.

As the countdown heats up to the big game, the Weekend Herald has revealed the five biggest reasons why the Black Caps should win.

3: Good versus evil

English fans and commentators took plenty of perverse pleasure in slamming the Aussie cricket team over "Sandpaper-gate". But let's not forget those pesky Poms aren't immune from employing the dark "arts" to get an edge on the field – including using mints to get the ball to swing more in their historic Ashes triumph over Australia in 2005. Kiwis don't stoop that low, as has been seen by several acts of gracious sportsmanship in the past two Cricket World Cups.

4: Cultural cringe

Us proud Kiwis have had to put up with plenty of English "culture" being rammed down our throats over the years – the likes of TV series Emmerdale and EastEnders , and naff bands like the Spice Girls, Take That and Bananarama. Now is the time to make them pay on the sporting arena – and what better a venue than the proclaimed "home of cricket", Lord's.

5: It's our time

There's an olding sporting adage that you have to lose a final to be able to win one. Four years ago the Black Caps suffered heartbreak when they lost the World Cup final to a rampant Australia at the MCG. Many of the players from 2015 are in the squad over in the UK - and four years on, as they showed against India in the semifinal, they are certainly mentally tougher than they were in their first final appearance.