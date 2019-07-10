New Zealand's 18-run semifinal victory against India was "an historic act of giant-killing" and "one of the finest one-day internationals ever" according to international media.
But, for Virat Kohli and his shell-shocked team, the pitchforks are well and truly out.
According to the Telegraph, the New Zealand bowlers "shocked" India to book a final spot at Lord's - a final "they have a good chance of winning".
"An historic act of giant-killing. One of the finest one-day internationals ever staged, and probably the best ever played over two days," The Telegraph's Scyld Berry wrote.
"New Zealand reached their second consecutive World Cup final by defending a target of only 240 with 18 runs to spare - and if they can do that against India, they have a good chance of winning their first World Cup, whether the other finalists on Sunday are England or Australia. These under-dogs can sink their teeth in and not let go."
The Guardian praised Martin Guptill's direct-hit run out of Indian stalwart MS Dhoni that finally swung the match the Kiwis' way.
Indian media were especially severe in their criticism, with the Hindustan Times lamenting Kohli for his captaincy under the headline Jadeja's heroics in vain as New Zealand beat India to enter World Cup final and the Times of India slamming the team's "45 minutes of bad cricket" in which they lost four wickets early in the run chase.
While there was plenty of praise for the performance of the Black Caps bowlers...
...Kohli's head is already being called for in certain quarters.
Kohli himself had a message for India's fans after the defeat.