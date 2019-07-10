It was a one-day classic that extended across two - but will be remembered for ages as one of the best World Cup matches ever played.

Yet, it took New Zealand just 40 minutes of madness to rip the heart out of a star-studded Indian batting lineup in pursuit of 240 runs - and set the Black Caps on course for the unlikeliest of victories.

Here's how it unfolded:

10.08pm: Rohit Sharma c Latham b Henry 1 (4 balls)

Rohit Sharma was the first Indian wicket to fall, to Matt Henry. Photo / Getty Images

Matt Henry hits a good length, shaping in but the ball straightens at the last moment. Superstar Sharma, fresh off five centuries in nine innings, and three on the trot, is left rooted to the crease, feathering an edge through to the New Zealand wicketkeeper.

Advertisement

India 4-1 (1.3)



10.15pm: Virat Kohli lbw b Boult 1 (6)

Trent Boult celebrates trapping Virat Kohli lbw for 1. Photo / Getty Images

Boult gets one to bend in prodigiously, finding a way through Kohli's oft-impenetrable defence and thudding into his pad just above the knee-roll. Umpire Richard Illingworth lifts the finger but the Indian skipper immediately signals for the review. It's clipping the top of the stumps and King Kohli goes, flipping his bat in disgust.

India 5-2 (2.4)



10.19pm: KL Rahul c Latham b Henry 1 (7)

KL Rahul of India walks off after being dismissed by Matt Henry. Photo / Getty Images

Henry at it again as he angles one in and nibbles it away. A thicker edge this time as Rahul is caught between having a go and letting it go. Latham flings himself to the right, in front of Ross Taylor at first slip, and manages to get both gloves to the ball to complete an excellent catch.

India 5-3 (3.1)



10.48pm: Dinesh Karthik c Neesham b Henry 6 (25)

Matt Henry celebrates Jimmy Neesham's sublime catch to dismiss Dinesh Karthik. Photo / Getty Images

There have been a few sensational catches at this year's tournament but few better - and none more important - than this. Karthik drives on the up but squeezes it to backward point but Neesham dives to his left, plucking it out of the air one-handed. His teammates are understandably ecstatic.

India 24-4 (9.6)

