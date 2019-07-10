Jimmy Neesham pulled off a one-handed screamer to leave India on the ropes in New Zealand's Cricket World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford.

With KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all dismissed for one, Neesham then heaped further pressure on India by taking one of the catches of the tournament.

Stationed at backward point, Neesham somehow reacted in time and managed to get his fingers under the edge of Dinesh Karthik to reduce India to 24-4 after 10 overs.

Matt Henry celebrates Jimmy Neesham's catch. Photo / Getty

Neesham could hardly believe the catch stuck, leaping to his feet in amazement as he ran to embrace Tim Southee.

Advertisement

Please never tell me that New Zealand are just “one of the best” fielding teams in the world. They are THE best. Have been for years. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) July 10, 2019

Oh Neesh, just sublime! — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) July 10, 2019

What. A. Screamer. — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) July 10, 2019

It wasn't his first stellar catch of the tournament, having taken a superb one-handed caught and bowled chance to remove Glenn Maxwell against Australia.

However, he missed a golden chance to add to his heroics shortly afterwards, with a potential second catch bursting through his hands at mid-wicket, with Rishabh Pant on 18.

Fortunately for him though, Pant only added 14 more runs before he holed out in the deep, Colin de Grandhomme this time taking the catch off the bowling of Mitchell Santner.