Eoin Morgan prepared for the threat of Mitchell Starc by batting against a trio of left-arm pace bowlers in the nets at Edgbaston yesterday as England began the biggest week of their careers in a relaxed mood.

Warwickshire provided three left-arm pacemen for an optional net session to try to replicate facing Starc and Jason Behrendorff, the two bowlers who shared nine wickets when Australia blew away England at Lord's two weeks ago.

Coach Trevor Bayliss worked with Jos Buttler, Morgan and Moeen Ali, three players struggling for form and consistency. Joe Root also had a net, although that was less of a surprise given his love of batting, while the rest took a day off.

Jason Roy gingerly went through sprints with the physio as England continued to monitor his hamstring injury.

Advertisement

He is clearly not fully fit but England will continue to gamble on him, given how vital he is to their chances of success.

Morgan was bounced out by Starc at Lord's and the Australia fast bowler, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, said he would continue to use the short stuff against the England captain.

The mind games began as soon as Australia lost their final group game to South Africa on Sunday, which condemned them to play at Edgbaston, a ground England consider their fortress.

Nathan Lyon insisted the World Cup was England's to lose, in an attempt to shift the pressure on to a team who do not react well to being considered favourites.

It was gentle, knockabout stuff compared to Aussie goading of the past but Root said England would ignore it.

"Look back at when McGrath played and '5-0'," said Root, referring to the legendary Australian bowler's traditional Ashes result prediction.

"It's just part and parcel of when you play against Australia. That's how they like to prepare themselves, get themselves ready and we will go about it in our own way."

The International Cricket Council has cancelled tickets for the game put on resale websites by supporters. Large amounts of tickets were bought by India fans originally hoping to see their side play in Birmingham in the second semifinal.

The ICC is encouraging India to sell their tickets on the official resale website rather than secondary markets, in a bid to prevent empty seats.