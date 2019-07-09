The 15-year-old American had captured attention worldwide with three wins at her first Grand Slam tournament.

We were there for Coco Gauff's first Wimbledon, which ended this week with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Simona Halep.

We were there by the thousands on No. 1 Court and Centre Court, surprised and impressed that a 15-year-old was able to overpower but also outsmart her elders.

We were there by the millions in front of screens of all sizes, including the big one on Henman Hill at the All England Club where a capacity crowd gathered on the grass again to cheer

