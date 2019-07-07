Cori Gauff, 15, the newest tennis sensation, has heard the praise from all corners ahead of her round of 16 match against Simona Halep.

At 15, Cori Gauff may just be America's next tennis star, and the world has taken notice.

She caught everyone's attention when she upset Venus Williams in the opening round at Wimbledon on Monday. With the win, Gauff's profile began to rise. Then she won again, defeating Magdalena Rybarikova. And again, coming from behind to defeat Polona Hercog in a thrilling match on Friday, making her the youngest player to advance to the round of 16

Related articles: