A live cross from a crowded bar is always a risk, but when you report for Fox News and are covering the US Women's National Team's World Cup victory then you're really taking your life in your hands.

Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot had a bad day at the office in Lyon, France, as he went live from a sports bar full of jubilant football fans.

The opportunity to share their political feelings on President Trump's favourite channel was too much of a temptation for the fans, who launched into an obscene chant as Palkot bravely soldiered on.

Choosing instead to seek comments from some individual fans, Palkot bombed again when he landed on a fan who stated the next target was to "win in 2020" and "get that racist out of the White House!"

The United States won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 today with star player Megan Rapinoe converting a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle adding a goal.

The polarising President has been involved in a war of words with Rapinoe, who has stated that she won't be attending any celebrations at the White House and has refused to sing the US national anthem before games.

Rapinoe, who came out as gay in 2012, recently called herself "a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration" because of "everything I stand for". The idea that someone like her can wear the US kit is "kind of a good 'F you' to any sort of inequality or bad sentiments that the [Trump] administration might have towards people who don't look exactly like him".