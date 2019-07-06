Super Rugby will survive the one more year it has to in its current, crooked format that doesn't quite make sense.

But it will be only just and good luck to those who have to pick up the pieces and try to regenerate it when it does finally return to being a straight round-robin format in 2021.

The danger for those charged with making Super Rugby financially vibrant again is that it may be too late.

The damage that has been caused after years of stupid and constantly changing formats and the introduction of unimpressive and unloved teams has maybe

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: