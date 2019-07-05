Among the 58,000 in attendance at the Fifa Women's World Cup final on Monday (NZT) will be one very proud Kiwi. She'll be mixing with the dignitaries, world leaders and other VIP's that gather on such stages, for the clash between the United States and the Netherlands.

While most will be basking in the glory of the occasion, Sarai Bareman's emotions will be a mix of quiet satisfaction, pride and relief. That's because this tournament, which has been arguably the most successful women's event in Fifa's history, with close to a million spectators and record television audiences, has been her

Related articles: