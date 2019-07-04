COMMENT:

Some of the criticism levelled at Kane Williamson, in the wake of the Disaster in Durham, has been grossly unfair.

Yes, he might be slightly more cautious and less obviously aggressive than Brendon McCullum but that doesn't mean he's a boring captain and it certainly doesn't make him any less competitive than his predecessor.

What is beyond debate, is that that the Black Caps were nowhere near good enough in their 119-run defeat to England - their third in succession at the tournament - and that Williamson must shoulder some of the responsibility.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But to compare him to McCullum

Related articles: