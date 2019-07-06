Brad Weber is quick to admit he's let All Blacks selection consume him since making his lone appearance in the black jersey in 2015.

He missed selection in 2016 and 2018 despite some strong play, and suffered a broken femur in 2017 that ruled him out of contention.

Not knowing if the opportunity to don the black jersey would ever come back around, the 28-year-old made a decision at the start of 2019 that changed his outlook on the game.

"This season I kind of just put it to the side," Weber says. "I thought: I could play the best

