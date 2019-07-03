Silver Ferns defender Katrina Rore admits the battle to overcome a calf injury to make the World Cup squad has been "tough".

The Silver Ferns have opted to take both Rore and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson to England with a final decision on the make-up of the 12-strong Netball World Cup team still to be made.

Rore – who was ruled out of the recent Cadbury Netball Series due to a calf strain where she was replaced by fellow defender Sokolich-Beatson – says her injury is getting better every day.

"It is good. Every 24 hours it's so much better," Rore told Radio Sport. "I think with these kinds of injuries that's what you've got to ask for. Every 24 hours even if it's like 2 to 3 per cent better that's what I want and that's what I need to get myself there.

"So yeah it's a bit of a mixed emotions being here. I'm so close but am I there or am I not? So it is a tough time but Michaela and I are kind of the one person at the moment. Either way, Michaela is an outstanding netball player so if she takes my spot then she totally deserves it."

Injured Silver Fern Katrina Rore. Photo / Photosport

The 32-year-old will be given every opportunity to recover from her injury in time for the World Cup in Liverpool which starts on July 12. Teams must have their final 12 players to the International Netball Federation by July 9.

"At the moment, I'm not really capable of a test right now," Rore said. "Hopefully in maybe the weekend I potentially can. So that's what we've got to do – go to the UK, play in at least two of the warm-up matches and see how I go. If I get through then cool and if I don't then what will be will be.

"I'm so stoked to be here. Especially with this, you know making the World Cup was unbelievable. And then getting injured and not knowing if I'd even be on the plane to the UK. So knowing I would get on the plane just to get there is a massive boost for myself and my injury and how far I can go and how far I can push it. So yeah just a few more days and hopefully I can just relax and do what I do."

The Silver Ferns will set off for Liverpool ahead of the World Cup in good spirits, and Rore says she believes the team is creating something great.

"Everyone's really excited. We're here, we know where we're going, we know what we want to do, we know what we need to do.

"And I feel like every day we've been training, we're getting better and better and the understanding is growing. I think that this side is unreal. I absolutely love playing with them, training with them, being with them. And I think what we're creating here is going to be great."

The Silver Ferns' first game of the World Cup is against the Malawi Queens on July 12 at 8pm (NZ time).