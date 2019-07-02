An NBA star has "shockingly" quit his career for a higher power.

Pacers point guard Darren Collison said he is walking away from basketball to focus on being a Jehovah's Witness.

The 31-year-old was about to become an unrestricted free agent who would command about NZ$18m a season.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison told ESPN in a letter.

"I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry.

"The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."

Pacers team mate Myles Turner said: "I didn't see this coming, but I'm happy for him."

The New York Post said Collinson "shockingly announced he's retiring", and described the moves as being "from the back court to your front door".

Collison has played for five NBA teams since 2009.

His letter stated: "I have always felt the need to do more to help others; that's why it is so important to try and help out as much as possible."