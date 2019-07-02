By Niall Anderson in Chester-le-Street

They've been the main reason for the Black Caps being able to savour five Cricket World Cup victories to date, but the New Zealand bowling unit are about to get a taste of what will be required to win the World Cup.

Having reduced an in-form Australian top order to 92-5, only for the game to slip away with one partnership and a resulting avalanche of dot balls, the Black Caps bowlers are now tasked with the even more daunting prospect of having to restrict an imposing England batting outfit.

England have passed 310 on five occasions at the tournament, and the New Zealand bowlers will be attempting to restrain their cavalry of hitters on a Chester-le-Street ground at which Sri Lanka and the West Indies just combined for 653 runs.

And, having just pasted the Indian bowling attack to reach 337-7 and stay in the box seat for a semifinal spot, it's an England batting unit which are back to their best, and back to full strength, with devastating opener Jason Roy having recovered from a hamstring injury.

There's hardly a weakness to be found in England's batting lineup. They bat remarkably deep – their No 9 and 10 batsmen both average over 30 in first-class cricket – which gives them the licence to flay the bat from ball one.

It's an enormously aggressive approach, but one which the Black Caps are hoping to counter with their own hostility.

"We've spent a lot of time looking at their play over the last couple of years, they're a real aggressive team and come out and try and put you on the back foot straight away," analysed Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

"They've got any number of players who can do damage, they've got a lot of versatility in their lineup as well. For us it's about trying to make early inroads – if we can get them two or three down early, we know that's a lot of pressure to carry for their middle order."

Easier planned than executed, especially now with Roy back to partner Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order. Roy averages 42.3 at a strike rate of 107, and Bairstow 47.1 at 105, with the pair adding 160 in just 22 overs against India, the catalyst for a vital victory.

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult will have a challenge with the new ball. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen indicated that his bowlers won't be looking to merely contain the English openers, but will be willing to take risks to try and remove them early.

"[They're] two very good batters with good records - particularly over the last few years they've played a positive brand of cricket. We've just got to make sure that we're aggressive back to them, make sure we're trying our best to dismiss them – that's the best thing we can do – look to get them out."

Tim Southee – who claimed New Zealand best bowling figures in ODI history when he took 7-33 against England at the 2015 World Cup – is a strong possibility to come into the selection mix, and Neesham is hoping the Chester-le-Street conditions will be conducive to swing, to give the bowling unit the best chance of troubling the hosts.

"The guys in our squad have the tools they use to get wickets, and it's just about trying to maximise the conditions. If we can get the ball swinging obviously that's massive for us at the top. We've seen England bully attacks on flat wickets, so hopefully we can get a little bit of movement out of the surface."

While Southee's experience could be called upon, the Black Caps won't decide until after they've inspected the wicket tomorrow, and if they expect it to be a touch slow, the option of again using Colin de Grandhomme as an opening bowler – or even Ish Sodhi or Mitchell Santner – remains on the table to take a different approach at troubling the English top order.

"All options are considered because I think taking the pace off early might be a good option to them, we've done it in the past so that might be considered," acknowledged Jurgensen.

All ideas are welcomed, as the Black Caps bowlers prepare for their biggest Cup challenge.