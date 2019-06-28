Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best first XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 first XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Last week's rankings

1. Hastings Boys High School

2. Rotorua Boys High School

3. Otago Boys' High School

4. Hamilton Boys High School

5. Auckland Grammar School

6. King's College

7. St Kentigern College

8. Kelston Boys High School

9. Sacred Heart College

10. Nelson College

11. Scots College

12. St Bede's College

13. St Peter's College

14. De La Salle College

15. Southland Boys High School

Midweek matches

On Tuesday, Nelson College played their third consecutive away game, this time coming up against Shirley Boys' High School in Christchurch. Nelson raced out to an early lead and managed to hang on for a 45-14 victory.

Elsewhere Scots College continued their consistency this season, beating Hastings' Lindisfarne College 43-10.

Rory Woolett (St Patrick's Silverstream). Photo / Supplied

A much closer affair was that between St Patrick's College Silverstream and Palmerston North Boys' High School in Upper Hutt. The visitors came up trumps, despite conceding two early tries, with a late try under the post ensuring a Palmerston Boys' victory of 21-15.

Southland Boys' High School defeated a King's High School team, who continue to have a disappointing season, by 17-7.

This weekend's matches

Saturday's Super 8 match between Hastings Boys' High School and Rotorua Boys' High School is as big as they come. Hastings Boys' are the No 1 first XV team in New Zealand and have had a near perfect season but face their toughest challenge yet when they clash with the second-ranked Rotorua Boys'. Led by Jordan Thomson-Dunn and Connor Wadley, Hastings Boys' will look to shift the ball quickly in an effort to run the big Rotorua pack ragged.

The visitors, on the other hand, will look to star No 8 Tuki Simpkins to carry the ball up as much as possible and hope to create space in midfield for centre Manu Paea, who had a storming game against Hamilton Boys' High School last week.

Saturday, 29 June: 12.30pm: Hastings Boys' High School v Rotorua Boys' High School (Hastings Boys' High School).

Che Clarke (King's College). Photo / Supplied

In Auckland, you could do worse than King's College against St Peter's College, with the latter desperate for a win after a few narrow losses. A solid scrum and strong defense, traditional trademarks of St Peter's, have been missing recently and they will rely on loose forwards Misi Tapa and Malipolo Manukia to make the tackles and captain Naryan Strickland to spark the setpiece.

The battle of the first fives between AJ Faleafaga (St Peter's College) and Aidan Morgan (King's College) should be a cracker – with Morgan's vision and distribution a major reason for his team's success this season.

Saturday, 29 June: 2.30pm: King's College v St Peter's College (King's College, Auckland).

Kobie Scutt (Kelston Boys' High School).

Out West in Waitakere, competition leaders and red-hot favourites Kelston Boys' High School host De La Salle College. Kelston Boys' have been on a roll recently with first-five Kobie Scutt launching attack after attack. He might not have as much time on Saturday, with De La Salle College's captain Kitiona Va'i renowned for his tackling and ability to get across the field.

On the attacking front, De La Salle will rely heavily on Antonio Iloilo (first-five) and Sofai Maka (fullback) to get over the gain-line.

Saturday, 29 June: 2.30pm: Kelston Boys' High School v De La Salle College (Kelston Boys' High School, Auckland).

William Manule'lia (Manurewa High School). Photo / Supplied

Manurewa High School have a shot at redemption when they face Westlake Boys' High School for the second time this season in the North Harbour competition. The last time they met, Westlake Boys' romped home 53-0 but "Rewa" have steadily improved and – with hooker Koroi Ratusau and No 8 William Manule'lia showing some strong recent form – should be more competitive.

Keep an eye on Westlake Boys' Jock McKenzie. The first-five's kicking game is second to none and his combination with second-five Finau Paea can be dangerous.

Saturday, June 29: 12pm: Westlake Boys' High School v Manurewa High School (Manurewa High School).