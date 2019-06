Warren Gatland will replace Colin Cooper as Chiefs coach.

The Herald understands Gatland has signed a four year deal to return to the Waikato for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

#BREAKING The @radiosportnz Breakfast can confirm Warren Gatland will coach @ChiefsRugby in 2020, 2022 and 2023, with a year off to coach the British and Irish Lions in 2021. — Radio Sport (@radiosportnz) June 27, 2019



He will be released next August to coach the British and Irish Lions and return for the 2022 and 2023 Super Rugby campaigns.

Gatland has been the head coach of Wales since 2007, and coached the Lions on tour's of Australia and New Zealand.

