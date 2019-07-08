Before beginning their World Cup campaign the Black Caps gathered for a welcome at the New Zealand High Commission in London. There, in the penthouse overlooking the Thames, smiles spread as they swapped blazers and posed with members of a proud Kiwi cricket club that has been knocking about some of England's most notable grounds for almost 70 years.

London New Zealand Cricket Club (LNZCC) is something of a lost sporting bastion; a place where professionals and amateurs rub shoulders on the pitch, and at the pub.

Established with the blessing of none other than the Marylebone Cricket Club, traditional

