By Dylan Cleaver in Providence

In a candid nod to past failings, former WBO world heavyweight champ Joseph Parker said he has lacked professionalism in his career and his discipline would frequently "go off track".

Until now.

Trainer Kevin Barry yesterday admitted to being pleasantly surprised at the shape Parker turned up to camp in Las Vegas ahead of his fight with Alex Leapai this weekend, having gotten used to seeing a bloated Parker arrive on his doorstep.

"The six years I have been professional I have never kept in shape," said Parker in Providence, Rhode Island, where he is

