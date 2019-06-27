EDITORIAL

Never change a winning team. The Black Caps showed the limitations of this maxim when their World Cup campaign stumbled against Pakistan on a chilly field in Birmingham yesterday.

The New Zealanders have stuck with the same side throughout the tournament, and had been unbeaten in their first six games. However, those victories papered over some cracks in the Black Caps' lineup: Namely, three of the top order batsmen - Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Tom Latham - are out of form.

Apart from the flawless opener against Sri Lanka, when a miserly total was reached without the loss

