The All Blacks' 2019 World Cup jersey appears to have been leaked by an Australian sport store.

Leading Australian sportswear retailer Peter Wynn's Score advertised what they call 'the 2019 All Blacks Rugby World Cup Jersey' for $AU 149.99 ($157.68).

The post was taken down moments after the Herald contacted the store for comment.

The jersey hasn't officially been released with the unveiling of the jersey only expected to happen early next week.

The tight-fitting black top appears to have a trophy on the right sleeve with "2015" - the year of the All Blacks' third World Cup victory on it.

It also features a Fern design on the chest and no white collar.

In October last year, the All Blacks announced their new-look jersey for the test season at an event in Tokyo.

It saw the return to the white collar - a nod to the All Blacks' past.

Designed and manufactured over an 18-month period, a group of senior All Blacks gave input into the design and performance of that jersey, including captain Kieran Read, Beauden Barrett, Samuel Whitelock and Sonny Bill Williams.

Fans on social media, where pictures of the "new" jersey spread like wildfire, have given mixed reviews.

"Imagine the great Beaver [Stephen Donald] trying to get into one of these," said one.

"Looks like a T shirt, not very impressed, bring back the original collared jersey I reckon," said another.

"I think someones having a giggle team. No way the senior ABs would have signed off on that."

Neither NZR, nor Peter Wynn's Score wished to comment when approached by the Herald.