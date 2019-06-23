At 164-7 in their chase of New Zealand's 292 for victory, the West Indies look dead and buried - but Carlos Brathwaite had other ideas.

Working with his tail order, the powerful all-rounder added 47 with Kemar Roach for the eighth wicket, and 34 with Sheldon Cottrell for the ninth. But, when Cottrell was bowled, with the West Indies still needing 47 from 30 balls and just No 11 Oshane Thomas left to support Brathwaite, their chances looked slim once more.

However, with Brathwaite at the crease, both teams knew it wasn't over - and what unfolded was one of

