There may not have been any Kiwi success at Royal Ascot but two of New Zealand racing's biggest names were very much front and centre.

Because New Zealand bloodstock supremo Sir Peter Vela and champion trainer Chris Waller were awarded the ultimate Ascot honour, being part of the royal procession.

The procession involves four carriages, the first carrying The Queen herself, parading the length of the Ascot straight to start each day's racing. With only four guests per carriage, it is the toughest ticket in world racing.

For Vela and Lady Pamela Vela it was their second time participating in the procession but the thrill was just as special. "It is an amazing experience and very humbling to be asked," Vela told the Herald.

Advertisement

"I have the ultimate respect for Her Majesty so to be invited to experience this again is a great honour."

Such an occasion starts for the guests with lunch at Windsor Castle from 12.15pm to 1.25pm before they are taken by car to their carriages, with the Velas riding in the second carriage. "You aren't really given any advice on what to do but we realise we are, shall we say, a supporting role so we didn't wave. It is not that you want to be rude but you realise all the people waving are doing so for Her Majesty."

Champion trainer Chris Waller enjoys the royal procession at Royal Ascot. Photo / Liesl King

Vela is clearly one of the closest New Zealanders to the Queen but never discusses details of that friendship. "But I remember going with my mother to see Her Majesty when she came to New Zealand way back in 1953 and she is a truly wonderful lady." Vela is not only the owner of New Zealand Bloodstock and has raced a Melbourne Cup winner in Ethereal but is also a remember of RITA, the new Winston Peters-appointed board to lead New Zealand racing from next week.

For Waller and wife Stephanie the royal invitation capped a remarkable day as hours earlier Waller had broken the record for group one wins in an Australian season when Invincibella won the Tatt's Tiara at Eagle Farm in Brisbane, Waller's 18th at the highest level this term.

"We are blown away to be invited by Her Majesty and it was an inspiring experience," said Waller.

On the Ascot racing side Michael Pitman-trained Enzo's Lad was brave but outclassed third last in the Diamond Jubilee on Saturday while Kiwi jockey James McDonald's best result for the week was a third.