Martin Guptill 4

Fielded sharply, as usual, but a golden duck sure didn't help the start. Disappointing after a decent start against South Africa. No 237 this time out against the Windies.

Colin Munro 3

Sheldon Cottrell's second, rapid victim, Munro falling to a yorker that shattered his stumps. Offering very little at the top.

Kane Williamson 9

Called on to essentially open once again, Williamson set about the now customary rebuild. Did a mighty fine job, too, with 148, his highest ODI innings, on the back of his match-winning century against the Proteas at Edgbaston. First time dismissed in three innings, and only because he hit out. As he walked off, after acknowledging the standing ovation from all 20,000, Williamson motioned through the shot he intended to play. Tells you everything. The consummate perfectionist.

Ross Taylor 8

Grafted with Williamson to steady the ship, scoring 69 from 95 in a 160-run partnership, the third-highest for New Zealand at the World Cup. Became bogged down and then lured in attempting to hit Chris Gayle.

Tom Latham 5

Marks solely for keeping. Took four catches, and committed at others times diving to save runs. Batting wise never got going again. Could make an argument that Jimmy Neesham should have been promoted to up the rate with New Zealand chasing the game after early wickets.

Jimmy Neesham 8

Decent without setting the world on fire again with the bat. Came in needing to score quickly, and with 28 from 23 did a job. Would have liked a few more. With the ball, stepped up under extreme pressure with four dots in the penultimate over and then, of course, getting Carlos Brathwaite. Finished with 1-35 from six.

Colin de Grandhomme 6

Nabbed 1-22 from four and looked good with 16 from six with limited batting time before being run out near the end.

Mitchell Santner 6

Not his day with the ball, taking 0-61 from 10 overs, but looked good when hitting a valuable 10 from 5 at the death.

Matt Henry 4

Took 12 boundaries – six sixes – in his 1-76 from nine overs. The West Indies seem to enjoy Henry. Won't want to see the 48th over anytime soon after going for 25 runs, including three successive sixes. Also dropped the easiest of the three missed Chris Gayle chances.

Lockie Ferguson 9

Brought the Black Caps back into the match, just as it seemed to be slipping away, by removing Shimron Hetmyer and West Indies captain Jason Holder with successive balls. Returned later to shatter Sheldon Cottrell's castle and finish with another impressive 3-59.

Trent Boult 9

In a game that ebbed and flowed in so many different directions, Boult remained the constant go to with the ball. He dropped a Gayle chance, too, but made amends to eventually send him on his way. Also took 4-30 from 10 overs, to lead the attack after struggling for rhythm in Birmingham.