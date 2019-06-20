The New Zealand Fed Cup team has notched up another easy win at the Asia Oceania Group 2 tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

Hard on the heels of a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh, New Zealand has thumped Pakistan by the same score and remain on course for a place in Saturday's final, probably against Uzbekistan.

However first they must get past Hong Kong who are top seeds in New Zealand's pool with the winner advancing through to the final.

Valentina Ivanov debuted for New Zealand and the 18-year-old national singles champion made an emphatic start to her representative career, crushing her hapless opponent, Pakistan's number two Meheq Khokhar 6-0, 6-0 in just 40 minutes. Ivanov won 51 points to her opponent's 13.

It was an identical result for Kiwi number one Paige Hourigan who notched up her second straight 6-0 6-0 romp over Pakistan number one Sarah Mahboob Khan in 52 minutes to clinch the tie for New Zealand.

Ivanov and Erin Routliffe won the doubles rubber 6-0 6-1 against Meheq Khokhar and Noor Malik.

Captain Sacha Hughes was thrilled with the team's performance.

"Another positive step for the team today with convincing wins. The girls came out firing and in a very positive mind set. It was great for Val to get a convincing win in her Fed Cup debut at number two. Paige played a very clean game at number one and impressed in a convincing win," Hughes said.

"Tomorrow we play Hong Kong who are the top seeds in our pool. They will be a step up from previous rounds but we are ready and confident."

The top two teams in each pool advance to Saturday's final with the winner promoted to Asia Oceania Group 1 for 2020.

Uzbekistan is favoured to top the other pool.