By Andrew Alderson at Edgbaston

If unbeaten century-maker Kane Williamson was man-of-the-match in New Zealand's four-wicket World Cup cricket win over South Africa, Colin de Grandhomme must have been on the podium.

The all-rounder took one for 33 from 10 overs to help restrict the Proteas to 241 for six, before resurrecting the chase with 60 off 47 balls at his home-away-from-home.

De Grandhomme has spent the past two English Twenty20 seasons based at the Edgbaston ground with the Birmingham Bears.

He received a roaring endorsement from the Warwickshire faithful. They chanted "Hey, Co-lin de-Grand-homme" to the open riff of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army as he walked out to bat.

De Grandhomme delivered some percussion by way of a tribute, twice marmalising the ball into a delighted Eric Hollies Stand.

His 91-run, 88-ball sixth-wicket stand with Williamson turned the match back into New Zealand's favour. De Grandhomme arrived in a crisis with the score 137 for five in the 33rd over. He appeared frustrated to hole out at long off on the cusp of victory, but was the catalyst in the Black Caps' recovery.

Let's put it another way…

The team needed 105 runs off 100 balls when he arrived; they needed 14 off 11 when he exited.

Williamson explained his teammate's influence: "He was outstanding in terms of swinging momentum and it may have been because he came in fresh, without having had to negotiate the surface prior."

Only once has de Grandhomme batted for a longer period in 23 ODI innings. In March 2017 he spent 48 balls making 32 against South Africa in Auckland.

The 32-year-old all-rounder also stepped up to the bowling crease in the 15th over.

He delivered more wibbly than wobbly and less dibbly than dobbly, but bowled a consistent good-length channel outside off stump.

The South African batsmen seldom threatened to throw him out of rhythm with their footwork, so he kept nagging.

As a result, de Grandhomme maintained his place as the most economical bowler at the tournament for those who have delivered more than 32 balls.

His first spell of none for 17 from six overs, conceded his sole boundary. He finished with 36 dots, and surely a bolstered belief there are more chapters to write about his impact at this tournament.