By Andrew Alderson in Birmingham

Colin de Grandhomme nods approval at the suggestion he is a "containment bowler" for New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup.

The right-arm all-rounder has delivered steady spells in partnership with the pace of former Auckland teammate Lockie Ferguson.

The Black Caps' strategy is that Trent Boult and Matt Henry take the new balls at each end, and attempt to make them swing in the opening 10-over powerplay.

Ferguson and de Grandhomme enter the attack shortly afterwards in respective throttle-and-thrift roles.

"He'll try to take wickets and I'll contain," de Grandhomme says.

"I've got to adapt to what's out there, be consistent and do it for as long as possible.

"I'm not going to blow people away but, if I do my job and keep it simple, it builds pressure and lets the guy at the other end take the wickets."

De Grandhomme's bowling record ahead of tonight's match against South Africa is testament to that. He has taken three wickets – one per game - at an economy rate of 4.78 runs per over.

His batting role is more like that of a coroner – he should only be required at the death.

In 22 ODI innings, the most balls he has faced is 48.

"Sometimes it is tough coming in at the end when it doesn't come off.

"I try to make a trigger movement, but you've got to keep your head still. If that moves, you're in trouble, because it means you're not really watching the ball."

If de Grandhomme is selected for New Zealand today at Edgbaston – Ish Sodhi could be preferred on a dry-looking pitch – he will play at a home away from home. He has been part of the Birmingham Bears franchise in England's Twenty20 league for the past two seasons.

The Herald chats to the 32-year-old in the Eric Hollies Stand, recognised as one of the liveliest in the country for cricketing craic. Hollies was lively too, so it's an appropriate fit. A Warwickshire leg-spinning stalwart, he bowled Don Bradman second ball for a duck in his final test innings to prevent him getting the four runs needed to finish with a test average of 100.

De Grandhomme has spent hours on this boundary in his wide-brimmed hat, and ranks the Edgbaston faithful as "not far off India" on the decibel scale.

Since his international debut in 2012, de Grandhomme's brutal batting, nagging seam bowling and reliable fielding have secured a regular place across all formats for New Zealand, playing 17 tests, 31 ODIs and 25 T20s.

It justifies his decision to emigrate from Zimbabwe as an 18-year-old.

As he told the Herald on Sunday in July 2010: "I didn't know what to do after school so I came to New Zealand for half a season in January 2005. When that finished, I knew I wanted to come again. Fortunately it has worked because nothing was guaranteed back home. I probably would have done a building or mechanic apprenticeship. I've never really fancied writing essays."

Instead, de Grandhomme has written a place for himself on the global T20 circuit with his skills. Recognition of his strong team ethic and understated ego have earned contracts in places as diverse as Birmingham, Bangalore, Kolkata and Jamaica.

However, there's no place like his Bay of Plenty home to return after every cricketing escapade.

"Living down there is a lot more relaxed compared to the hustle and bustle of Auckland [his former province].

De Grandhomme says it was a tough decision leaving, but playing golf, chilling on the beach and taking Coles the German Shepherd for a walk beats being stuck in "terrible" traffic.

So how does Coles cope in his absence?

"He's on a farm having a good time. He's happy when we're away, but excited when we're back."