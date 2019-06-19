By Andrew Alderson in Birmingham

Colin de Grandhomme nods approval at the suggestion he is a "containment bowler" for New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup.

The right-arm all-rounder has delivered steady spells in partnership with the pace of former Auckland teammate Lockie Ferguson.

The Black Caps' strategy is that Trent Boult and Matt Henry take the new balls at each end, and attempt to make them swing in the opening 10-over powerplay.

Ferguson and de Grandhomme enter the attack shortly afterwards in respective throttle-and-thrift roles.

"He'll try to take wickets and I'll contain," de Grandhomme says.

"I've got to

