On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
In 22 ODI innings, the most balls he has faced is 48.
"Sometimes it is tough coming in at the end when it doesn't come off.
"I try to make a trigger movement, but you've got to keep your head still. If that moves, you're in trouble, because it means you're not really watching the ball."
If de Grandhomme is selected for New Zealand today at Edgbaston – Ish Sodhi could be preferred on a dry-looking pitch – he will play at a home away from home. He has been part of the Birmingham Bears franchise in England's Twenty20 league for the past two seasons.
The Herald chats to the 32-year-old in the Eric Hollies Stand, recognised as one of the liveliest in the country for cricketing craic. Hollies was lively too, so it's an appropriate fit. A Warwickshire leg-spinning stalwart, he bowled Don Bradman second ball for a duck in his final test innings to prevent him getting the four runs needed to finish with a test average of 100.
De Grandhomme has spent hours on this boundary in his wide-brimmed hat, and ranks the Edgbaston faithful as "not far off India" on the decibel scale.
Since his international debut in 2012, de Grandhomme's brutal batting, nagging seam bowling and reliable fielding have secured a regular place across all formats for New Zealand, playing 17 tests, 31 ODIs and 25 T20s.
It justifies his decision to emigrate from Zimbabwe as an 18-year-old.
As he told the Herald on Sunday in July 2010: "I didn't know what to do after school so I came to New Zealand for half a season in January 2005. When that finished, I knew I wanted to come again. Fortunately it has worked because nothing was guaranteed back home. I probably would have done a building or mechanic apprenticeship. I've never really fancied writing essays."
Instead, de Grandhomme has written a place for himself on the global T20 circuit with his skills. Recognition of his strong team ethic and understated ego have earned contracts in places as diverse as Birmingham, Bangalore, Kolkata and Jamaica.
However, there's no place like his Bay of Plenty home to return after every cricketing escapade.
"Living down there is a lot more relaxed compared to the hustle and bustle of Auckland [his former province].
De Grandhomme says it was a tough decision leaving, but playing golf, chilling on the beach and taking Coles the German Shepherd for a walk beats being stuck in "terrible" traffic.
So how does Coles cope in his absence?
"He's on a farm having a good time. He's happy when we're away, but excited when we're back."