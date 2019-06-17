Gunshots rang out at the Toronto Raptors' victory parade in Nathan Phillips' Square this morning (NZT) as thousands gathered in the streets for the celebrate the team's NBA Championship win.

Police resported there were two victims with injuries deemed "serious but not life threatening" and two people into custody. Two firearms were also recovered.

One witness told Bruce Arthur, the Toronto Star sports columnist, that four shots had been fired, with a victim down receiving medical attention and surrounded by onlookers. Others in the crowd began to run and police were clearing the area while speeches on the stage continued.

More than one million fans turned out, leaving many of the NBA stars' speechless at the massive response.

"It's been amazing," star forward Kawhi Leonard said. "Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada for the support, we did it."

Star guard Kyle Lowry, the team's longest-serving member, was seen hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy while his teammates smoked cigars.

"This is unbelievable," he said.

Mayor John Tory previously urged every resident to join in celebrating of the Raptors' first championship and declared Monday "We The North Day" in Toronto, after the franchise's slogan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to attend, as was Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Rapper and Toronto native Drake, among the Raptors' best-known fans, was celebrating alongside the players on one of the parade buses.

One young fan, Nicolas Caramanna said the crowd started to get rowdy shortly after he arrived at 9 a.m.

"I'm really hot and tired, but I'm going to stick around," he said. "When else am I going to get a chance to do this?"

Many others chose to miss school or work. Cypher Sabanal, 15, said his mum let him skip class to attend the celebration.

"I actually have exams this week, but being here is worth it," he said.

John Moreira called in sick to work so he could be part of Toronto's first celebration of this magnitude since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

"I told my boss I wanted to be at the parade and he said there wasn't much he could do if I called in sick, so that's exactly what I did," the 31-year-old said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the whole team. They all work so hard and deserve all the fans being out here."

The droves of jubilant Raptors fans raised safety concerns, however, as problems with overcrowding persisted.

The parade route ended in a square outside City Hall, where police had to lift those seeking safety over barricades to help them escape the crush.

City officials prevented any further entry into the square and were forced to shut down several subway stations near the parade due to overcrowding.