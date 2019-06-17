ANY GIVEN MONDAY

The Blues' season ended on the weekend. You may have heard.

They are the only New Zealand Super Rugby franchise to have failed to make the playoffs this year. This you may also already know. If you're a fan of history, you may have cottoned on to the fact that this scenario also presented itself last year.

And in 2017.

And in 2016.

The last time the Blues were joined on the post-season sidelines by another New Zealand franchise was way back in 2015 when, under a six-team playoff format, the Crusaders finished in seventh, one point